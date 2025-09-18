Odell Beckham Jr. Explains Viral Drake Dance Video, Says He's Unbothered: 'I Know Who I Am'

Odell Beckham Jr. is finally addressing the viral video that made him the center of online jokes last summer.

The NFL wide receiver says he isn't bothered by the memes and made it clear that he knows exactly who he is.

The video captured Beckham wearing a tie-dye shirt and dancing behind the wheel while enjoying Drake's song "Family Matters."

It quickly spread across social media, with many poking fun at the star for what they saw as an over-the-top display of loyalty to the rapper.

In a new interview with Complex News' Jordan Rose, Beckham revealed the video was never supposed to be public.

"I support bro through all of what he's going through, and you know that video was a joke that I sent to my boy Chris," Beckham explained. "It wasn't even a video that I thought was going anywhere."

According to HNHH, the three-time Pro Bowler said the clip was originally meant for TikTok fun between friends. But once it leaked, it took on a life of its own.

"That video gets out, and it's like then I'm in a tie-dye shirt, and then they make it all kinds of stuff," he said.

Odell Beckham Jr. shares his thoughts on the Drake & Kendrick beef, and why he sides more with Drake:



"At the end of the day, we're talking about Drake. He's the one… It's always been more love this way. I don't have no hate for nobody, but he was my boy"

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He's Unbothered by Viral Video

Beckham made it clear that he feels secure in himself, saying he knows who he is, what he contributes, and that he's confident and unbothered by outside opinions.

During the conversation, Beckham also spoke about the high-profile rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

While many in the music world weighed in, Beckham made it clear his loyalty has always been with Drake.

"I've been me and Drake since way back, and I even told him, I think what he did was great for the art of war," Beckham said, Complex reported.

Beckham stressed that Drake holds a rare and top-tier position in the music industry, describing him as one of the very few artists on that level.

Despite backing Drake, Beckham also voiced his admiration for Kendrick Lamar, noting that he had listened to his work even before the feud and has always valued music as a central part of his life.

For Beckham, the viral moment and the rap feud boil down to the same message: he'll support his friends but won't be defined by social media chatter.

"At the end of the day, it's always been more love this way. I don't have no hate for nobody," he said.