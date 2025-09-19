Adele Approached to Headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Performance in California

Adele is reportedly being eyed for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show as the headline act.

The show is planned for Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, in February.

The Brit singer is the first choice, says Page Six, based on the information from NFL insiders; however, there is no agreement yet.

She has been to several Super Bowls as a fan, including last year's game, where she watched Rihanna perform.

During a 2024 Las Vegas concert, Adele joked with the crowd, saying she "didn't go for the football at all" and was "going just for Rihanna."

Other Stars on the Shortlist

Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are also rumored contenders.

Earlier this month, on NBC's "Today," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said about Swift, "a special, special talent," and that she could be there "at any time without any problem." He did not say whether she was going to be the main act, stating that it was still up to Jay-Z, the Roc Nation artist and producer of the halftime show.

Adele had previously rejected a proposal to perform in 2017.

She told a Los Angeles audience in 2016, "That show is not about music. I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no." At the time, the NFL and Pepsi said no formal offer had been made.

One of the people frequently spotted with Adele at her major appearances is her fiancé, top sports agent Rich Paul. It is still unclear if she will perform next year, but the halftime show continues to be a global phenomenon in terms of audience size.

Adele Working on Autobiography

Adele is reportedly coming out with her very first autobiography, which will cover her artistic and personal journey. She has almost kept her life under wraps after her rise to stardom in 2008 with "Chasing Pavements."

Publishing insiders say the book is a major deal. A source told The Sun, "Finally she is ready and it will be Adele in her own words – beyond the headlines. As well as taking in her rise to fame in music, it will touch on her upbringing and her personal life."

The singer wrapped her Las Vegas residency earlier this year and told the crowd she planned to take a long break, saying, "I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now."

Reports suggest she is also considering another album and a stadium tour once she is ready to return to the stage.