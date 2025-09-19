LeBron James Speaks on Icy Friendship With Drake: 'Different Places Right Now'

NBA legend LeBron James is opening up about the current state of his friendship with rapper Drake, admitting that the once-close bond between the two has cooled off.

In a new interview on "360 With Speedy," LeBron addressed rumors of tension between him and the chart-topping rapper.

"Always wish him the best," James said when asked directly about Drake. "Obviously [we're in] different places right now, currently. He's doing his thing, I'm doing mine, but it's always love for sure."

The two stars had a long-standing friendship dating back to Drake's early days in music. Their relationship was once so strong that Drake even had a tattoo of LeBron wearing his high school jersey, Billboard reported.

The rapper also included James in major moments, like walking him and his son, Bronny, through the crowd at an L.A. concert in 2023 following Bronny's health scare.

But the friendship appears to have shifted in 2024 after LeBron was seen at Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert, during a heated music feud between Lamar and Drake.

Videos of LeBron enjoying Lamar's diss tracks, including "Not Like Us," quickly went viral. Many fans saw this as a public sign of support for Drake's rival.

LeBron James finally speaks on Drake for the first time since the feud with Kendrick Lamar:



“Always wish him the best. Obviously, different places right now, currently." pic.twitter.com/PLQP3Q4Q8K — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) September 18, 2025

LeBron Responds as Drake Drops Icy Lyrics About Friendship

According to Vibe, Drake didn't ignore it. In the leaked "Fighting Irish Freestyle," he took shots at people he once considered close:

"Even my brothers got tickets... Just know the s–t is personal to us and wasn't just business."

More recently, on "What Did I Miss?" Drake again hinted at betrayal, calling out a friend for attending the show:

"I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d—k riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

Adding to the speculation, fans noticed that Drake had covered up his LeBron tattoo. It was replaced with a design honoring fellow Canadian and NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While LeBron's comments didn't directly address the lyrics or the tattoo, his words reflect distance and mutual respect — without drama. For now, it seems both are focused on their own paths.

Drake is preparing to release his next album, ICEMAN, which fans believe may contain more personal bars. Meanwhile, LeBron is gearing up for another NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.