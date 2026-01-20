Nicki Minaj Sparks Backlash After Attacking Don Lemon Over ICE Church Protest

Nicki Minaj is facing fresh backlash after launching a harsh online attack against journalist Don Lemon over his coverage of a protest at a Minnesota church linked to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The clash, which played out publicly on social media, has drawn strong reactions from fans, critics, and media watchers alike.

According to DailyMail, the controversy began Sunday, Jan. 18, when Lemon livestreamed a protest at Cities Church in St. Paul. Demonstrators interrupted a church service to object to the reported role of a church leader connected to ICE.

The protest quickly became tense, and Lemon shared the scene as it unfolded. Shortly after, Minaj, 43, reacted angrily on X, posting an all-caps message that insulted Lemon and called for him to be jailed.

She paired the post with an image of Chucky from the horror movie "Child's Play," making the message even more aggressive.

Minaj accused Lemon of unfairly targeting Christianity and claimed he would not treat other religions the same way.

Her comments included vulgar and homophobic language, which sparked immediate criticism online. Many users said her words crossed a line and distracted from the real issue surrounding the protest.

Don Lemon Tells Nicki Minaj to 'Grow Up'

Lemon, 59, responded in a statement to TMZ, pushing back against Minaj's remarks. He said he was not surprised by her reaction and suggested she did not understand journalism.

He added that her post said more about her than about his reporting. In a later interview, Lemon went further, telling sources that Minaj needed to "sit the f—k down" and grow up, while calling her comments bigoted and ignorant.

The exchange did not end there. On Monday, Jan. 20, Minaj posted again on X, once more using a Chucky image, this time with the character giving the middle finger, Billboard reported.

She claimed her earlier wording was intentional and meant to force media outlets to pay attention. Minaj wrote that she was glad people were angry and warned that more was coming.

In recent months, Minaj has already faced criticism for appearing at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest and praising President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Earlier this year, an online petition calling for her deportation gained thousands of signatures, though no official action followed.