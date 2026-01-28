Beyoncé's Valentine Move Sparks Outrage as Critics Call the Timing 'Tone Deaf'

Fans are having many heated discussions about Beyoncé's latest Valentine's Day merchandise release. Some are questioning the timing of the release because of bad weather and political unrest in some parts of the US.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the singer was promoting her "Beymine" collection when Winter Storm Fern brought snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures to the East Coast and parts of the South.

The merchandise alerts were released concurrently with major national news stories, such as immigration enforcement and protests. This made fans pay more attention to the singer's silence on current events. Beyoncé has refrained from publicly discussing the storm, the riots, or the broader economic issues pertaining to consumer spending.

There are satin robes, sleep masks, sunglasses, chokers, perfumes, balloons, candles, and other themed items in the collection. Critics pointed out that the campaign coincided with a period when many families were grappling with financial difficulties and inflation.

A user on Instagram said, "Beyonce and her marketing team are tone deaf AF. The economy is trash, food is high AF, and they're sending out a text for merch. Girl, you got your billie, go sit down. But y'all's worship of these people will make her another billion."

Another user asked about how people spend their money during hard economic times, saying, "Respectfully, In this time where the economy is trash are you spending your money one anything that brings you joy or just things for survival?"

Fans also posted their thoughts on social media. "Beyoncé got her hand out as soon as tax season starts." Some fans made fun of promotional messages, saying things like "Creole Lady.....You know I'm single." Another added, "Brilliant business woman. Not Beyonce we need to check it's the people she fooling."

Some fans were unhappy with the timing of her promotional efforts in general. "I love Beyonce as much as the next person but promoting an album while the country is actively falling apart is certainly a choice! Again, you can use your social media platforms and website to promote merch and music but can't acknowledge the s–t right outside your door!"

Some people defended the singer, saying that artists often release products no matter what is going on in the world. One fan said, "Yall only remember the world is falling apart when Beyoncé drops anything. Dozens of artists drop music every week, they drop merch, concert tickets, etc. but once it's Beyoncé, even when it's not confirmed. All of a sudden she has to 'read the room, the world is burning.'"

Beyoncé has spoken out about social issues before, like supporting the Black Lives Matter protests and backing Kamala Harris in the 2025 presidential race. But her silence about recent scandals, like going to high-profile political events, has continued to get her in trouble, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

In other news, Beyoncé's billionaire status was never a goal, according to her father Mathew Knowles, who told Page Six that she has "never" been motivated by money. He said her focus has always been on artistry, connecting with fans and making an impact, with financial success coming as a byproduct of her work rather than an objective.