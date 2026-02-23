Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Make First Official Red Carpet Debut at 2026 BAFTAs

For Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams, the 2026 BAFTAs marked a major milestone in their relationship.

The "Hamnet" star, who was nominated for a Supporting Actor award, was joined by the "Close to You" singer on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall, where they made their first official red carpet appearance together.

Though Mescal, 30, ultimately lost the award to "One Battle After Another" star Sean Penn, the night was still memorable for the couple.

According to E! News, Mescal caught eyes in a sharp Prada suit, while Abrams, 26, dazzled in a Chanel PF26 gown, showing off her signature elegance. The duo's appearance reflected both style and confidence, signaling their growing comfort sharing parts of their romance with the public.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2024 and went Instagram official in June 2025.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Pack on the PDA During BAFTAs Red Carpet Debut https://t.co/D2eqKGiKWZ — E! News (@enews) February 23, 2026

Paul Mescal Shows Off Prada Look

Just days before the BAFTAs, they made another public outing at a screening of Paul McCartney's "Man on the Run" documentary, ahead of Mescal's upcoming role portraying McCartney in a Beatles biopic, Vogue reported.

Mescal has been clear about keeping the personal side of his life private. "Everything to do with that is deeply precious to me," he told Rolling Stone in September. "I want to protect those things fundamentally."

Similarly, Abrams, daughter of director J.J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath, has learned to shield herself from public scrutiny. "That has nothing to do with me," she told "Nylon" in 2024. "It doesn't affect me."

The BAFTAs, hosted by Alan Cumming, brought together some of the film industry's biggest names, and for Mescal and Abrams, it was a chance to celebrate professionally while stepping out as a couple.

Their coordinated yet understated style on the red carpet earned praise from fans and media alike, showing that the pair can blend glamour with a grounded, private approach to their romance.