Kodak Black's Troubling Onstage Video Sparks Boosie's Sudden Sympathy: 'This Ain't Cool, Man'

Boosie Badazz has declared he's done with the feud involving Kodak Black. He cited worries about the younger rapper's health and his irritation with how the music business handles these situations.

The Louisiana native revealed his decision in a video captured by XXL, where he expressed disappointment that industry peers had not intervened earlier during Kodak Black's prolonged insults toward him. "This man dissed me for a year-and-a-half straight. Ain't none of y'all tell this man to shut up," Boosie said.

In a social media post, Boosie questioned why no one had addressed Kodak Black's behavior sooner, writing, "TO THE MUSIC PEOPLE WHO WE BOTH GOT RELATIONSHIPS WITH WHY YALL AIN'T TELL HIM NOTHING? YALL HAD A YEAR N A HALF TO TELL HIM SOMETHING?"

Boosie continued, "I SAID WHAT I SAID N MOVED ON THIS N**** KEPT IT GOING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS LOL NOW I NEED TO BE THE BIGGER MAN!! WHAT A WORLD."

Despite the tension between the two artists, Boosie showed concern after seeing a troubling video of Kodak Black at a recent concert. The rapper was seen spinning in circles onstage with a black shirt or towel over his head, neither singing nor rapping into the microphone.

Responding to the video, Boosie wrote on social media, "THIS AIN'T COOL SMH I MIGHT NEED TO LEAVE DUDE ALONE BEFORE HE TAKE HIS SELF OUT!! WHAT YALL THINK?"

As per Hot New Hip Hop, the feud reignited last weekend after Kodak Black interrupted Boosie's Instagram Live session. The conflict dates back several years, initially sparked by Kodak's collaboration with controversial rapper 6ix9ine.

Boosie reflected on the situation, acknowledging the personal toll it has taken. "EVERYTHING HAPPEN FOR A REASON. ALOT OF PEOPLE SHOWED THEY TRUE COLORS!! THIS SH*T REALLY THEN SHOWED ME WHO WITH ME N WHO AGAINST ME, WHO REAL N WHO FAKE, N WHO GOT LOVE N WHO GOT HATE," he wrote. "I NEEDED THIS."

The Louisiana rapper also noted his Scorpio nature makes forgiveness difficult but expressed gratitude for the lessons learned.