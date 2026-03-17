Britney Spears's $200M Payday Sparks Spending Frenzy — Friends Fear Fortune Going Up in Smoke

Britney Spears' recent $200 million payday from selling her music catalog has raised worries among her friends about her financial future.

The pop star, 44, sold her prized collection to Primary Wave Music, the same publisher behind the catalogs of Prince and Whitney Houston. However, as per RadarOnline, insiders say Spears' spending habits since the deal have been cause for concern.

"This money should be a safety net for Britney, but the fear is that she'll quickly squander it," said a source close to Spears. The insider added that Spears has "zero" impulse control when it comes to money.

Since finalizing the deal, Spears has reportedly embarked on a spree of luxury travel, expensive jewelry purchases, designer clothes, and high-end cars. She is also reportedly considering buying a mega-yacht.

Friends are also concerned about the people surrounding Spears, describing them as hangers-on who exploit her generosity. The insider said she has been buying extravagant gifts for these individuals, many of whom are not genuine in their intentions.

Spears' financial challenges date back to her conservatorship, which ended in 2021 after lasting more than a decade. During that time, Spears had little control over her finances. "She had no real concept of finances. She'd never handled any of that for herself before," the source said.

The insider compared the massive payout to "giving a teenager a couple of hundred million in a lot of ways."

Spears has not released an album in nearly ten years and stopped touring, which raises questions about her income once the windfall is spent. Recently, she has been known to spend lavishly to cope with personal struggles, including booking private jets and expensive villas, sometimes costing $20,000 per night.

Adding to concerns, Spears confessed she is "scared" of her family and feels they "will never take responsibility."

As fans and friends watch closely, worries grow that without careful management, Spears' fortune could disappear quickly.

Sam Asghari Sends Supportive Message to Ex Britney Spears Following DUI Arrest

Meanwhile, two weeks after Spears was arrested on a DUI charge, her ex-husband Sam Asghari offered a message of support for the singer during the Elton John Foundation 2026 Oscars Viewing Party.

"We have not spoken to each other, but I wish her the most success and recovery," Asghari, 32, told E! News on Sunday. "I think privacy is the most important thing when it comes to that."

Asghari and Spears finalized their divorce in May 2024. Since then, he has moved on and debuted his relationship with Brooke Irvine in January 2025.

The former "Traitors" contestant emphasized that Spears deserves privacy following the incident. "She should have the privacy she deserves," he said.

Aside from his personal life, Asghari is currently involved in an HIV prevention campaign with MISTR. He described the campaign as "sexy and bold" but aimed at fighting stigma around HIV.

Asghari met Spears during her conservatorship, which was initiated by her father Jamie Spears. He has stood by her through some of her toughest moments, including her legal battles related to the conservatorship.

"One of the hardest things to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you," Asghari recalled on the "Sibling Revelry" podcast in January 2025. "They take advantage because they think you owe something to them, which is so ridiculous. That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I've witnessed in my life ever."

Despite their separation, Asghari said he will always cheer Spears on from the sidelines. "It was so much — that we've gone through so much as a couple," he said. "We learned so much and it was a beautiful experience."