50 Cent Reacts Wildly to Diddy's Alleged New Criminal Charges After Escort Service Owner Spills Tea in Court

Rapper and businessman 50 Cent has publicly reacted to new allegations involving fellow music mogul Diddy, following reports that he could face additional criminal charges.

According to HotNewHipHop, citing a report by blogger Tasha K, a former escort service owner was recently questioned in court regarding alleged interactions with Combs.

The testimony reportedly included claims that the Bad Boy Records founder made requests involving more than 30 male escorts. The report further alleges that attorneys connected to the matter indicated Combs could soon face state criminal charges.

The outlet reported that the courtroom developments quickly drew attention online, including from longtime critic 50 Cent. A neutral introduction to his remarks noted that he responded on Instagram with a strongly worded message reacting to the allegations.

"New charges court doc's say Diddy raped a male escort then threatened him saying I got 2 pac hit," he wrote in his caption. "What the f*ck you think I'll do to you. Ya Man is a Mook Yo !"

50 Cent, who has frequently targeted Combs on social media over the years, has continued to weigh in during moments of controversy involving the hip-hop executive. Their public feud has been well-documented, often resurfacing alongside legal or media developments.

As previously reported by the outlet, 50 Cent also explored the allegations in a broader format. In December, he partnered with Netflix to produce "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," a docuseries examining claims tied to Combs.

The series reportedly attracted more than 50 million views after its release, reflecting widespread public interest. However, the project has not been without controversy. Legal dispute noted that a former sex worker featured in the documentary filed a lawsuit against both 50 Cent and Netflix, alleging misrepresentation.

"Defendants deliberately edited, distorted, and misrepresented plaintiff's account to portray Cassie Ventura — plaintiff's primary trafficker — as a victim, while omitting and suppressing plaintiff's testimony that he was sex trafficked by Ventura, thereby inflicting severe harm upon plaintiff's reputation," the lawsuit alleges.

A second statement in the filing further claimed, "This calculated misrepresentation was done in furtherance of defendant Curtis Jackson's personal and business vendetta against Sean Combs and to create a commercially profitable narrative that silenced a documented trafficking victim to protect a documented trafficker."

Combs has not publicly addressed the latest claims.

In separate news, Diddy is set to be released from prison earlier than expected, with his date moved from June 4, 2028, to April 25, 2028, according to Mirror. His 50-month sentence was reduced after he participated in a Residential Drug Abuse Program while incarcerated.

He was originally sentenced in October 2025 following a trial involving multiple charges, including transportation to engage in prostitution.

Despite pleading not guilty, he was convicted on that charge but cleared of others, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He is expected to serve five years of supervised release after leaving prison.