50 Cent Accused of Playing Dirty at Playboy Mansion — Young Buck Speaks Out Over 'Weird' Happenings

Rapper Young Buck accused Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson of being "weird" after posting screenshots that he said showed alleged tunnels beneath the Playboy Mansion, renewing a long-running feud between the two former collaborators.

As per HotNewHipHop, Young Buck, who grew up in Nashville, took to social media this week to criticize 50 Cent's persistent online taunting.

In a video he posted, Young Buck challenged the rapper to stop trolling and to "walk through your neighborhood" without security, saying 50 Cent's antics were no longer funny.

"When n----s started trolling, I do s--- that a n----a wish he could do. Walk through your neighborhood," Young Buck said in the video. "You wanna play all these gay a** jokes and s---. Walk through your hood first. You wanna play all these — walk through your neighborhood and let's see how the folks treat you with no security... I ain't got nothing to say to you. I'm getting money in my hood. You ain't even funny no more. We all know you're a joke."

50 Cent responded on Instagram with a post that mocked Young Buck's masculinity and financial status, writing in part, "Look at this punk a** we know you like them boys BUCK," and calling him a "broke boy."

Young Buck replied with a now-deleted Instagram post that included what he described as blueprint screenshots of tunnels rumored to be under the Playboy Mansion.

"You worried about tellin LIES' but the TRUTH is Hollywood gets weird," he wrote, according to a report by Complex. "What went on at the mansion #50Cent Curtis??? The internet be LOUD... But them mansion nights be QUIET." At the time of publication, 50 Cent had not publicly replied to that post.

The public dispute is the latest chapter in a long string of social-media exchanges and dissension involving 50 Cent and several other artists, including Maino, Jim Jones, Diddy and Damon "Dame" Dash.

Young Buck and 50 Cent were once members of the G-Unit collective; their relationship has fractured over the years amid legal and personal battles. The renewed online sparring draws attention because of the high profiles of both men and the often viral nature of 50 Cent's social-media confrontations.