Simon Cowell Reportedly Urged by Fiancée to Quit After Embarassing Himself With New Boyband and Latest TV Flop

Simon Cowell, the television personality and music executive, is said to be feeling the heat from his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. She's apparently urging him to consider leaving the entertainment world behind, especially after a string of recent professional disappointments.

According to a report by RadarOnline, Silverman has privately urged Cowell to reconsider his future in television after what insiders describe as declining success with his latest projects.

Simon Cowell is said to be facing private pleas from his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, to 'give up the ghost' and retire from television after what insiders describe as a series of setbacks that have left the music mogul 'embarrassing himself' with his latest projects."

Cowell, best known for creating global franchises such as "The X Factor" and "Britain's Got Talent," recently returned with a new season of the latter, but viewership reportedly fell to its lowest levels. His new boy band, December 10, and a Netflix docuseries also struggled to gain traction, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment.

An insider described Silverman's concerns about the shifting entertainment landscape. "Lauren has been gently but consistently trying to persuade Simon to 'give up the ghost' when it comes to this constant push to launch new television projects."

The source elaborated on her perspective. "In her eyes, the TV and entertainment landscape has changed significantly, and there have been moments lately where continuing to press ahead has risked him embarrassing himself in ways that wouldn't have happened at the height of his success."

The report suggested her concerns are rooted in long-term thinking rather than criticism. "It's not coming from a critical or dismissive place—it's rooted in genuine concern for him."

Despite these reported concerns, sources indicate Cowell remains determined to continue working. One insider explained his mindset regarding setbacks and reinvention.

"Simon has never really viewed himself as the kind of person who walks away or winds things down. In his mind, setbacks are just part of the cycle, not a reason to stop altogether."

The same source emphasized his resilience. "When a project doesn't land, he doesn't interpret that as failure in the traditional sense – he sees it as a signal to adapt, rethink, and try again."

Cowell has also faced criticism from former collaborators, adding to speculation about his standing in the industry. Still, insiders suggest he is largely unfazed publicly.

"On the surface, Simon tends to shrug off those kinds of remarks and not give them much weight publicly," a source said, noting ongoing scrutiny behind the scenes.

While Silverman is said to favor a more measured approach, Cowell's drive to continue creating remains unchanged, highlighting a potential divide over his future in entertainment.