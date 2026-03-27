Seals & Crofts' Darrell 'Dash' Crofts Passes Away at 85 Following Heart Surgery Complications

Darrell "Dash" Crofts, the beloved half of the soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, has died at the age of 85 following complications from heart surgery, his longtime producer confirmed.

The news was shared by Louie Shelton, who wrote on Facebook, "Sad to hear our dear brother and partner in music has passed away today. Sending love and prayers to all his family and many fans. R.I.P. my brother.....Dash Crofts."

Crofts' family also released a statement, describing him as a man of "loving-kindness, remarkable compassion [and a] beautiful and tender voice [that] has uplifted so many hearts across the globe."

They added, "We celebrate and honor his legacy of service to mankind and are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans around the world."

Born on August 14, 1940, in Cisco, Texas, Crofts began his musical journey on piano and drums before forming Seals & Crofts in 1969 with fellow Texan Jim Seals.

Originally a drummer, Crofts switched to mandolin, helping craft the duo's signature soft-rock sound.

According to Yahoo, the pair first gained national attention after touring with The Champs and witnessing the success of the hit "Tequila."

Darrell ‘Dash’ Crofts, Soft-Rock Icon and Half of Seals & Crofts, Dead at 85



With his musical partner Jim Seals, the duo embodied soft rock with hits like “Summer Breeze”https://t.co/BW2PwIAo8d — SAVE A SEAT FOR ME (Simon & Schuster, 2026) (@NewBlackMan) March 27, 2026

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Darrell Crofts Promoted Unity and Compassion in Music

Seals & Crofts became icons of the early 1970s with their gentle harmonies and mystical lyrics. Hits like "Summer Breeze," "Diamond Girl," and "Get Closer" defined the era of soft rock.

While "Summer Breeze" peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100, it became a lasting classic, covered by artists such as the Isley Brothers and Type O Negative, and featured in films and TV shows from "Dazed and Confused to How I Met Your Mother."

Their 1975 Greatest Hits album sold over two million copies and celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special Record Store Day reissue last year, Rolling Stone reported.

Crofts and Seals were also known for their spiritual commitment, converting to the Baháʼí faith in the mid-1960s.

Crofts often spoke of unity and compassion in interviews, noting, "Unity. Unification of the planet. That's the only goal I see in mind." He also addressed the controversy surrounding their 1974 song "Unborn Child," explaining, "It was written to the mother and the baby, not to take this life so lightly."

The duo briefly parted ways in the 1980s but reunited in the 1990s and 2000s. Crofts released a solo album, Today, in 1998. His musical partner Jim Seals passed away in 2022 after suffering a stroke.