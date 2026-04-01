Cardi B Not Liable as Judge Rejects $50M Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Enough (Miami)'

Cardi B has scored another legal win after a federal judge dismissed a $50 million copyright lawsuit tied to her song "Enough (Miami)." On March 30, US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez ruled to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.

The lawsuit was originally filed in July 2024 by producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar. They claimed Cardi's track copied their song "Greasy Frybread" and accused her of "copied, misappropriated and profited" from their work.

The plaintiffs said their song gained attention after being featured on the TV series "Reservation Dogs" and posted online. They alleged Cardi released her version without permission and that it caused "reputational harm" and even led to them being "blacklisted" in the music industry, JustJared reported.

However, the court did not side with those claims at this stage. Cardi's legal team argued that the song "Greasy Frybread" was not properly protected by copyright when the lawsuit was first filed.

The judge also rejected the plaintiffs' attempt to apply Texas law, even though Cardi performed shows in the state. He noted that her appearances there were not enough to establish legal jurisdiction.

Cardi B Defeats ‘Enough (Miami)’ Song Copying Lawsuit: ‘No Factual Support’https://t.co/yf9gXSipn4 — billboard (@billboard) March 30, 2026

Read more: Cardi B Apologizes to Fan After Concert Water Toss Mishap

Court Dismisses Case Against Cardi B Over Legal Gaps

In the ruling, the judge said it would be "futile" to allow further amendments to the complaint. He also pointed out that even if jurisdiction existed, the claims would still fail to meet legal standards.

Cardi's lawyers suggested the plaintiffs tried to move the case under Texas law after realizing they lacked proper copyright registration. Records show the producers only secured a federal copyright for their song in October 2025—more than a year after filing the lawsuit.

According to People, Cardi's attorney, Lisa F. Moore, welcomed the outcome, saying, "Obviously, we are very pleased with today's order and appreciate the court's careful consideration of the issues."

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs' lawyer said the fight may not be over. He explained, "The claims remain very much alive, and we intend to pursue them," adding that they are reviewing next steps, including possibly refiling the case.

This decision adds to a series of recent legal victories for Cardi. In September, she was also found not liable in a separate civil assault case involving a former security guard.