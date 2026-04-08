Rapper Offset Takes Smoke Break Outside Hospital After Leg Shooting

Rapper Offset was seen taking a smoke break outside a Florida hospital after being shot in the leg Monday night, according to reports. The "Taste" hitmaker, 34, appeared slightly distressed as he sat in a blue ICU wheelchair, accompanied by his mother, Latabia Woodward, and a hospital staffer.

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, lifted his hospital gown briefly to show his injured left thigh while talking with his mom and the hospital worker. Wearing a hospital gown, gray socks, and an ICU tag, he looked exhausted but stable. A representative confirmed to Page Six that Offset "is stable and being closely monitored" as he recovers.

The incident occurred at the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Seminole County police described it as "an affray, or fight," and confirmed that the shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

"Seminole Police were on site immediately, and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police," authorities said.

Offset seen smoking in a hospital gown after being shot in Florida.



Reports say he’s stable after a fight near the Hard Rock turned violent.



#Offset #LilTjay #RealOnesKnow pic.twitter.com/MZfOvYZMKB — Real Ones Know (@RealOnesKnow_) April 8, 2026

Rapper Offset Remains Stable

Shortly after, rapper Lil Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. However, his attorney, Dawn M. Florio, denied his involvement in the shooting, HNHH reported.

"We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting ... which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset," Florio wrote. "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false."

Before the shooting, Offset had been interacting with fans in the hotel's valet area and was described as "relaxed and friendly."

Despite the traumatic event, he maintained his composure in public, pausing to smoke a cigarette outside the hospital and glance at his phone while receiving care.

The identity of the actual shooter has not been confirmed, and police are continuing their investigation.

Offset's close circle, including his mother, stayed by his side during the brief outdoor break, showing support as he began the recovery process.