Jesy Nelson is about to embark on her solo music journey as she recently made a significant move for her career to reach more audiences globally.

According to The Daily Mail UK, the former "Little Mix" singer signed Republic Records, the music label handling Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, as her team wants her to dominate and get more fans from the United States.

Aside from Republic, the singer is currently signed with Polydor Records in the UK for her solo career.

An insider who spoke to The Sun mentioned that Nelson never had a strong following in the US while she was still a part of "Little Mix," the contract would help her garner more views as the company's team are "the best."

"There is a real buzz when it comes to her solo career and this single could be the thing to take her career to the next level." The source dishes.

Another American Artist To Help Jesy Nelson Boost Her Career?

In early reports, it was heavily rumored that Nelson would collaborate with Nicki Minaj for a song titled "Boys."

Fans allege that the two powerhouse women will release the track in the following weeks to come. Many supporters also investigated the matter and found out that Nelson has consistently commented on the rapper's social media posts.

In addition, alleged leaked photos of the music video also circulated on Twitter showing an all-pink production set complete with clouds and a neon green sports car.

At the time of this writing, neither the two artists confirmed nor denied if a new song will come out soon.

Jesy Nelson To 'Rip Off' 'Little Mix' Bandmates With New Music/Aesthetic?

More recently, it was reported that Nelson would be "ripping-off" her former bandmates- Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh Anne Pinnock- in her upcoming album.

An insider predicted that Nelson's music and imagery would be similar to "Little Mix," but a fresh take would be highly apparent.

"Jesy's new video shoot could have been a Little Mix single, it's packed with choreography and the style is very similar too." A source told the outlet.

Jesy Nelson left the band late last year; she explained that the group's success took an enormous toll on her mental health, and she had difficulty living up to their expectations.

