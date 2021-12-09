Juice WRLD's team has officially released the album cover and artwork of the late rapper's upcoming posthumous album called "Fighting Demons."

This has shocked numerous fans as they revealed eighteen tracks that will be released from the album. Apart from that, they have also shown multiple artists who have collaborated and participated in the project.

The cover art appeared to have the Chicago native donned in an all-black fit, above a pool of water, surrounded by demonic creatures against a sky.

Who Became A Part Of The Tracklist?

Below the photo, the eighteen tracks were listed, including the already-released track "Already Dead" and "Wandered to LA" featuring Justin Bieber.

Aside from that, the list also has "Burn," "You Wouldn't Understand," "Rockstar In His Prime," "Doom," "Go Hard," "Not Enough," Feline" featuring Polo G & Trippie Redd, and "Relocate." It will also have "Until The Plug Comes Back Around," "From My Window," "Feel Alone," and "My Life In A Nutshell."



The album will also have "Girl Of My Dreams," which becomes Juice's second project teaming up with SUGA of BTS, following their collaboration for the "BTS World OST," titled "All Night," back in 2019. Later on, the news shocked some BTS Armys as they didn't look forward to a collaboration from any of the members from the group while they were in an announced break.

There will also be a track where Eminem speaks, and two comes from the late rapper.

The Second Posthumous Album's Released

Juice WRLD's team tweet announced that they would have the album released on Friday, December 10. The "Fighting Demons" came a year following his first posthumous album named "Legends Never Die," which dropped in July 2020, according to Complex.

The source also mentioned that it became the biggest Billboard debut of the year and the largest posthumous debut after 20 years by earning 497,000 equivalent album units.

The 2020 released album also featured The Weeknd, Marshmello, Kid Laroi, and more.

One of his tracks, "Wandered to LA," arrived just in time to commemorate what would have been Juice's 23rd birthday, on December 2, per source. His mother, Carmela Wallace, even wrote a poignant letter dedicated to his son, "When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not to be here today celebrating your birthday."

She added, "Although it has been nearly two years since you've been gone, I still think about you every day, and losing you has changed my life forever. I'm glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn't know when we would see each other again."

