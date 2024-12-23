Martin Scorsese's Daughter Reacts to SZA's Song 'Scorsese Baby Daddy'

Francesca Scorsese had the best reaction to SZA's new song "Scorsese Baby Daddy."

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Francesca shared a picture of her filmmaker father while he was enjoying dinner and closed out the post with the sound of SZA's new song.

"SZA, Queen sh-t," the post was captioned.

The music superstar was taken back by the gesture and expressed her disbelief.

"The fact that this isn't AI, and it is actually Martin Scorsese," she said in a repost of the image, according to UPROXX.

SZA's song "Scorsese Baby Daddy" arrived on Dec. 20 as part of the expanded edition of her sophomore album SOS, which originally arrived in 2022.

Across the song, she sings: I rolled up all my problems / And then I smoked about it / I could've called my mom up / I'd rather f--k about it / Addicted to the drama / Scorsese baby daddy."

The song appears to be a nod to the leading men in Scorsese's movies as well as the dramatic movies that he's released like Wolf of Wallstreet and Taxi Driver.

The SOS deluxe version was previously thought to be released earlier this year when the singer unleashed her song "Saturn," which became a top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While "Saturn" was included on the deluxe version of SOS, now dubbed LANA, the album would not come out until 10 months later.

However, when it did, the project included 15 additional songs to the already existing 23 songs that were on the standard edition of the album. As a result the project totaled nearly 40 songs with 38 in total.

To make matters worse, the album was delayed from the original midnight release plan. SZA's manager shared that he was to blame for the reason that the album was not out on time.

"12pm. It's my fault," Punch said on X.

"Aye look, the fans can talk crazy. I get it. It's different when you work in this small industry though. Be nice," he added.

Aye look, the fans can talk crazy. I get it. It’s different when you work in this small industry though. Be nice 😊. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) December 20, 2024

Previously, SZA previewed the album when she released the music video for her song "Drive" at midnight on Dec. 20. The clip featured actor Ben Stiller, who is a huge fan of SZA and the feeling is mutual given that SZA has made it known she's a huge fan of his Apple TV+ show Severance.

Upon its release, SOS was nominated for two Grammy Awards while the singles from the album scored various nominations. "Kill Bill" landed noms in Record and Song of the Year while "Snooze" and "Ghost in the Machine" took home Grammy Awards for Best R&B Song and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.