Cardi B Calls for Investigation Into West Virginia Prison for Allegedly Mistreating Best Friend Star Brim

Cardi B recently voiced her displeasure of the way her best friend, Star Brim, is being treated at a West Virginia correctional institution while serving a jail sentence.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared details on Brim's circumstances at The Federal Correctional Institution, Hazelton (FCI Hazelton) on her Instagram Story. She raised concerns about the facility, calling for an investigation due to Brim's lack of mail delivery for nearly two months and the absence of heating in the cells.

According to the mom-of-two, Brim has reportedly made efforts to reach out to the facility's administrator and unit manager in hopes of discussing her release. Still, no response has been received from either of them, leaving Cardi B in search of answers.

"Hazelton female correctional facility in west Virginia needs to be under investigation, they been playing with my friend star mail, which right there is a federal offence she hasn't gotten mail since no which makes no sense," the rapper said.

"They don't be having heat in the rooms for the inmates, and it's below 0 degrees, then on top of that she wrote the administrator Mrs. Parrigan and wrote the unit manager Mr. McCall and they both have ignored her when she's trying to talk to them about her halfway house n her mail!"

Cardi B revealed that Brim made an effort to communicate with her case manager, who has been missing for a month without any indication of when they will return.

The rapper further alleged that the staff at the facility intentionally mistreated Brim due to her association with her.

"THEY ALL KNOW SHES CONNECTED TO ME AND I FEEL THEY DOING THAT TO BE SPITEFUL WHICH IS F***** UP!"

Brim received a sentence of one year and one day of incarceration, along with three years of supervised release, as a result of her involvement in a RICO case.

Brim acknowledged her involvement in criminal activities, having admitted to participating in illegal activities associated with the 5-9 Brims Blood gang.

In Vibe's report regarding Brim's RICO case, it was mentioned that Brim was identified as the leading female figure and "godmother" of the gang. The charges against her included allegations of orchestrating a slashing incident and involvement in a conspiracy related to racketeering.

On the evening of her surrender to authorities on September 19, 2024, Cardi B and Brim shared a memorable evening, capturing moments together on an Instagram live session.

The "WAP" rapper humorously likened the impending prison term to a "big girl school" while acknowledging the presence of Brim's children. She further expressed excitement for the new chapter that awaits Brim, saying, "it's going to be a whole brand new everything."

Brim was instructed to report to the designated Bureau of Prisons facility by July 1, 2024. However, she pleaded with the judge for an extension, expressing her desire to accompany her son on his inaugural day of kindergarten.