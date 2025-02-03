Mantra Of The Cosmos, Containing Ringo Starr's Son Zak, Forced to Cancel Show After Blood Clot

Zak Starkey was forced to bow out of a performance after he had suffered a blood clot.

Starkey, who is the son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr, suffered a blood clot in his right leg and his band, Mantra of the Cosmos, were subsequently forced to cancel a performance in London on Jan. 21, People reports.

To ensure a proper recovery, the outlet has shared that Starkey has since been advised to take blood thinners for two weeks and rest as he heals.

Prior to the canceled show, Mantra of the Cosmos played the Cavern Club in Liverpool, the iconic club where his father's band, the Beatles got their start. In addition, the club was where Starr met his son's father, Maureen Tigrett. The couple married in 1965 and would go on to divorce 10 years later.

Mantra of the Cosmos member Mark "Bez" Berry, spoke about the experience to play the club alongside Starkey.

"First of all, can I say how special it was to play the Cavern with Zak Starkey. He's never been to the Cavern before and it felt special... It was better than anything I ever imagined in my life. I couldn't believe how good it was," he said via The Sun.

"To play there... I had to show off right at the end: 'His f—ing dad's Ringo Starr! Know what I mean? We felt like the Beatles – well, I did for a little moment," Berry added.

Starkey's injury and road to recovery comes as his father, Ringo, is set to be portrayed by Barry Keoghan in the upcoming 4-part Beatles movie. Starr confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

"I think it's great. I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons--hopefully not too many," he said.

Each of the movie included in the four parts will focus on a different member of the iconic rock band with Paul McCartney, Starr, and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison all agreeing to the films.

Not much else is known about the films at this time other than other names circulating around the project include Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Paul Mescal.

Starkey is not the only son of a Beatles member to suffer an injury recently Lennon's son Julian underwent a multiple hour surgery after doctors dissevered a cancerous mole on his arm. After the surgery, he urged others to be looked over by a doctor.

"Obviously good news, would be the best Christmas present ever... Which I'm hopeful for... But I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all, to please get yourself checked out by your doctor... It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day," he said.

His first scare with cancer came in 2020 when doctors found a cancerous mole in his scalp.