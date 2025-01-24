Kanye West Celebrates Being a Billionaire Again With a Hilarious Caption

Kanye West has kicked off 2025 on a positive note, as he has declared that he's back to being a billionaire.

Taking to his Instagram account, West shared an update on his net worth. In his post, he included a statement from Eton Ventures that stated that West was once again a billionaire. The company claimed that West's net worth now stands at $2.77 billion.

The evaluation done by the company takes into account the value of West's acclaimed music catalogue as well as his ownership of the Yeezy brand.

"LAA LA LA LA," West captioned the post, in reference to his hit 2007 song "Can't Tell Me Nothing." The song's lyrics include the famous intro, "La, la, la-la/Wait 'till I get my money right."

In 2022, Forbes reported that West had lost his status as a billionaire. The outlet claimed that $1.5 billion of West's previous net worth was tied into a deal he had with Adidas. However, the company ended the relationship with the rapper over antisemitic comments he made as well as wearing a shirt that was linked to the KKK.

After the deal was terminated, Forbes estimated that West's net worth had decreased down to $400 million. That amount was attributed to the rapper's real estate portfolio, cash and music catalogue among other assets.

CNN reports that West has had problems with Forbes in the past and has had disagreements over the exact amount he has been worth over the years. When he was first listed as billionaire, he allegedly shared a conflict with the outlet and stated that he was worth $3.3 billion.

He flexed his money in a post to his social media accounts earlier this month when he claimed that he made $2 million in 24 hours.

West's music catalogue could be increasing his net worth even more as he has been seen working on his daughter, North West's, debut album Elementary School Dropout. Additionally, he is slated to release his upcoming album Bully. There is currently not an exact release date for either of the projects.