Sam Asghari Gives Insight Into Britney Spears' Conservatorship: 'Weirdest Thing to Deal With'

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari is sharing new insight into what life was like during Spears' conservatorship.

The actor and reality television personality appeared on the Sibling Revelry podcast where the conversation turned to Spears and how it affected their relationship. Asghari said his relationship with the pop superstar was going well until he learned about her conservatorship, calling it "the weirdest thing to deal with."

"One of the hardest things, I think, to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you, and everything that happens, and everybody that comes into your life that's taken advantage — that damages you because those are the people that are closest to you," he shared.

Asghari explained that those in the entertainment industry are "vulnerable" to the people that are around them and those that they are closest to.

"They take an advantage because they think, you know, you you owe something to them or something, which is so ridiculous. That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I've witnessed in my life ever," he added.

Asghari revealed that he tried to help the singer in any way that he could as she was under the conservatorship. While they may not be together anymore, the actor shares that he is "happy" for his time with Spears.

Spears and Asghari wed in 2022 and then finalized their divorce on Spears' 43rd birthday in 2024.

Since the breakup, Asghari has gone on to star in the hit television program The Traitors on Peacock. However, his time on there was not well received and many of the there contestants were unaware of who he was.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, fellow contestant Wells Adams shared that he had no clue who Asghari was.

"I didn't know Sam. I know who Britney Spears is, but I don't know some random ex of Britney Spears," he told the outlet.

"I did not know this man was Britney Spears' ex-husband. I don't know him, I do not know this man ... He's a nice guy — to me. He might not be nice, I don't know. I can't vouch for anything beyond that," added Bob the Drag Queen in a livestream.

While Asghari moved on to television after their breakup, Spears has gone on to work on the relationship with her estranged son, Jayden, whom she reunited with after time apart.