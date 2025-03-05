Federal Prosecutors Reject Diddy's Claims of Racial Targeting Calling It 'Outrageous and Illogical'

Federal prosecutors have rejected Sean "Diddy" Combs' assertions that law enforcement targeted him based on his race in a broad RICO indictment exposing him to a life prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky, as per AllHipHop, responded Tuesday in a substantial filing, contending that the music mogul's claims of racial bias have nothing to do with the case, as it relates solely to the alleged violence and criminal behavior of the music mogul.

Diddy, who recently asked a judge to dismiss one of the three charges against him, claimed that federal authorities targeted him because of his race.

The indictment brings serious accusations: Count One describes Diddy as the leader of a racketeering enterprise that engaged in sex trafficking, drug trafficking, and violent assaults for years. Count Two charges him with sex trafficking, alleging he used force and coercion to promote commercial sex acts by victims.

Count Three, which Diddy is now trying to have dismissed, charges him with violating the Mann Act for so-called trafficking of a variety of victims, including male escorts across state lines to engage in commercial sex.

Podolsky said these charges are "overlapping and intertwined" with the broader allegations in the first two counts. Race has "no role whatsoever" in this indictment, he said, referring to the many counts of violent and abusive behavior toward different victims contained within the indictment.

'Outrageous and Illogical'

Diddy's allegations of discrimination as "outrageous and illogical. " The government added that he failed to cite any evidence other than his own words to back up his claims. Podolsky emphasized the gravity of the allegations, stating that they "defeat the Motion."

He also stated that unlike cases used by the defense team to make comparisons (including former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer), Diddy's case is fundamentally different because it lacks essential factors.

"[Diddy] used his wealth and power to build an enterprise characterized by violence against victims, employees, and rivals alike," Podolsky said. "And he used that same enterprise to fund the transportation of victims and escorts in violation of the Mann Act."The government wrapped up its response by insisting that Diddy's claims are "meritless" and a factual void and asked the court to deny Diddy's motion.