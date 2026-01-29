Paris Hilton Shares Update on BFF Britney Spears After Dark Instagram Post Raises Concern

Paris Hilton is speaking out in support of her longtime friend Britney Spears. Fans were worried after the pop star posted something on Instagram late at night. Hilton, who is 44 years old, gave a good update while she was in New York City to promote her new documentary, Infinite "Icon: A Visual Memoir."

Hilton and Spears have been friends since the early 2000s and were often seen together at big events when they were at the height of their fame. Spears has been in the news again lately because of strange social media posts and reports of strange public sightings, which have made people worry about her health.

In response to the situation, Hilton spoke kindly about Spears when talking to reporters. Hilton said,"She's amazing. She's so strong. She's been through so much and she has one of the biggest hearts," per TMZ.

Hilton kept talking about how much she admired Spears' character and the effect she had. She went on to say, "is such an angel and the world is lucky to have her." Hilton also described Spears as "another infinite icon. Always has been. Always will be."

The talk also turned to Spears' private life, especially her relationship with her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. After a time apart, the singer recently got back in touch with her kids. They moved to Hawaii with their father in 2023.

Hilton said she was happy that Spears and her daughter were getting along again. Hilton said,"She loves her babies so much. Has the heart of gold and I'm just so happy for her. I love her."

Earlier this month, Hilton gave a similar update while at the WWD Style Awards, where she tried to calm people down again. Hilton said at the event, "She's doing good. She's doing really good."

According to the Daily Mail, Spears' recent social media activity has included a mysterious Instagram post that mentioned "suffering" and "darkness," which made people worry online. This came after reports that she was seen leaving a wine bar in Los Angeles looking disheveled, which made people even more interested in her.

Even though people are talking about it, Hilton and Spears have kept hanging out. Spears has also posted sweet things on social media about Hilton and her kids, talking about times when they bonded and praising Hilton's parenting. Hilton later shared one of Spears' messages again, saying, , "@britneyspears We love you forever sis."

Hilton is now promoting Infinite "Icon: A Visual Memoir," which tells the story of her life and music. As people continue to talk about Spears, Hilton's comments seem to be meant to reassure her by highlighting her friend's strength, close relationships, and ongoing support system.