Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Secret Plan to Stop Divorce Buzz – What They're Really Doing

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are consciously making an effort to strengthen their marriage in the wake of constant divorce rumors. The couple, married since 2021 after meeting as coaches on The Voice in 2014, have faced speculation that their relationship was in trouble due to busy schedules and personal projects.

Per AOL, a source said the pair "love each other" and are "prioritizing their relationship again" after acknowledging that they "really drifted and became disconnected" over the past year.

The insider explained that the couple "have taken stock of what went wrong this past year and realized they can't coast anymore if they want this to last."

The source highlighted that hectic work commitments contributed to their distance. "They're being much more intentional about what work and social commitments they say yes to, so they're not constantly pulled in opposite directions," the source added.

The couple has reportedly agreed on several actions to strengthen their bond. Shelton "has promised" to meet Stefani "halfway on things that really matter to her," including attending church more often and focusing on his health.

In addition, the couple is prioritizing personal time together. "prioritizing their relationship again with proper date nights and plans for a romantic getaway," the insider said. "It's a very deliberate reset, which hopefully will get them back on track."

Stefani and Shelton's marriage has been closely followed since they tied the knot, with public appearances and professional obligations placing their relationship under frequent scrutiny. However, the source asserted that rumors of marital strife are unfounded, as the couple remains devoted to each other.

Such efforts from the couple show their commitment to tackling their issues head-on, rather than letting speculation and distance influence their marriage. With the boundaries set around their work and social lives, it is the hope for these two, Stefani and Shelton, to do quality time together.

In other news, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have faced real challenges in their marriage due to different lifestyles and busy schedules, but sources tell The U.S. Sun they are actively working to stay together, seeking help when needed and showing public signs of unity, including a Thanksgiving photo of Blake kissing Gwen on the cheek.

