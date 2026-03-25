Mariah Carey Looking 'Confused' in Glam Outfit and High Heels at Luxury Grocery Store Has Fans Talking

Mariah Carey, a pop star, is once again the talk of the internet. This time it's because she showed up at a grocery store, which surprised and amused her fans.

The Grammy-winning singer recently appeared at Erewhon, a high-end grocery store, according to She Finds. Her high-fashion look stood out in a store where people usually go to shop casually.

Carey showed up in a striking outfit that included a cropped leather jacket, a black mini skirt, sheer tights, and high-heeled boots. She also wore her signature glam makeup and styled her blonde waves. The brief visit, which reportedly lasted only a few minutes, quickly gained traction online after images circulated showing her pushing an empty cart through the store.

Mariah Carey stuns with a fan at the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/AFaBNTbDCA — Fan | Mariah Carey Charts (@chartmariah) March 23, 2026

An employee shared their reaction to KTLA 5 Morning News to the moment. "shocked and confused"

Photos from the outing showed Carey browsing aisles filled with luxury grocery items, though she did not appear to purchase anything before leaving.

Read more: Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Stylish Twins Monroe and Moroccan

Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the unexpected sighting, with many making fun of how different her glamorous look was from the normal task.

One commenter reacted to the situation. "I thought she said she doesn't go to the grocery store," Another user pointed out a humorous detail. "Empty basket [laughing emoji]."

Some responses embraced Carey's renowned diva persona, envisioning how the outing could have been even more extravagant.

One comment reflected that tone. "Why is she walking? She should be carried through the store," Another added to the playful commentary. "Shook she's not in the cart getting pushed around."

Others speculated about her demeanor during the visit, interpreting her body language as unfamiliar with the setting. One person shared their observation. "She looks so confused... like she's never been in a grocery store."

Several fans questioned whether the appearance was genuine or part of a larger production. One user offered a theory. "Of course she was filming something—you think you'd ever see Mariah in a grocery store?"

Another echoed that idea. "Omg I love her. Makes sense she's filming—I thought she was actually shopping."

The commentary continued with more humorous takes on the viral moment.

One commenter wrote. "I'm shocked she touched the grocery cart," Another added. "She can't believe she touched a cart," A further reaction questioned her familiarity with everyday tasks. "I wonder if she even knows how a grocery store works?"

Despite the jokes, some fans embraced the moment with admiration, praising Carey's signature style.

One supportive comment read. "Mimi is so whimsical," Another celebrated her fashion choice. "Yes diva, get your grocery store run in with those boots," A final remark highlighted her consistency. "Always in heels."

In a previous interview, Carey reflected on her upbringing and perspective on giving back. She shared her personal outlook. "I've always tried to incorporate messages into my songs like "Make It Happen" and "Hero,""

She continued with a broader message. "It's just an interesting thing to be able to give back in that way. I didn't grow up with money, and if you grew up like me, it means even more to be able to give back."

She concluded with a reflection on priorities. "All of us should do what we can to give back something," Carey added. "And it's also important to do more than that. I get caught up with my schedule sometimes, so it's not as much as it should be. But it's still an important part of my life."