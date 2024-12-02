Zayn Malik Honors Liam Payne by Dedicating Song in Late Bandmate's Hometown

Zayn Malik trended for his gestures towards his late bandmate Liam Payne.

Malik has been booked and busy with his "Stairway to the Sky" tour, which held its show at Payne's hometown of Wolverhampton, England.

Aside from Malik's live performances, his other highlights were his tributes to Payne, who passed away in October after falling from the third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

However, in his Wolverhampton show, Malik decided to dedicate his song "iT's YoU" to his friend. According to clips uploaded on social media, Malik gave a brief statement and hoped his late bandmate could watch the tribute in his honor.

"So we've been doing something at the end of the show every night, it's been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne," Malik shared. "Rest in peace. I hope you're seeing this in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton, this is for you, Liam."

pic.twitter.com/hIpraneAiy — Remembering Liam Payne (@updatingljp) November 29, 2024

Earlier on November 24, Malik remembered Payne in his show in Leeds by leaving out a caption saying, "Liam Payne 1993 - 2024. Love you bro."

The heartfelt moment was also accompanied by his song, "Stardust," causing fans to sing in unison in memory of Payne.

Payne's death has also led Malik to reschedule his Edinburgh performances, which generated supportive words from grieving fans.

On November 20, Malik, alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan paid their respects to Payne at his funeral.