Justin Bieber's Marriage Allegedly On The Rocks As He 'Wallows In Self-Pity' Amid Diddy Drama

Justin Bieber reportedly feels intense pressure in his marriage to Hailey Bieber, grappling with the fallout from Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles.

Sources close to the couple told RadarOnline that the pop star is "panic-stricken" over the ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering case against Diddy and his potential link to the case.

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking and conspiracy in September last year and is now facing multiple charges awaiting his trial.

The controversy has reignited whispers about Bieber's past as one of Diddy's teenage protégés, raising concerns that he may be implicated as one of the victims in the mess.

This clip of P Diddy (40) and Justin Bieber (15) has been going viral along with the clip of Diddy asking a 17 yr old Justin Beiber why he doesn't wanna hang out with him anymore..



it's super creepy seeing all these videos of Diddy that's coming out, but what's really concerning... pic.twitter.com/dyxXFUzpaj — Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) March 26, 2024

The source further alleged that Bieber is "sweating bullets," worried about being served with a subpoena to testify about his experiences with Diddy.

The magazine claims this anxiety has been detrimental to his marriage to Hailey, with whom he welcomed his first child in August.

"Hailey has long deflected divorce rumors, but now she is questioning where this will leave her husband and their marriage," the insider said. "She is frustrated with Justin wallowing in self-pity and anxiety over the case."

Bieber has battled mental health challenges in the past, and sources say the stress related to the case is adding to his anxiety and depression.

The toll in the last couple of months has taken on Hailey is reportedly making her reassess their future together.

Justin and Hailey Bieber in Aspen (2025) pic.twitter.com/L9Pzj5gZJk — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) January 14, 2025

"She's at the end of her rope with Justin," said another source. "There's only so much she can do for him now that he's lost in the depths of despair over this case."

After Diddy's arrest, Bieber's Instagram was flooded with DMs from concerned fans. Some urged those closest to the "Baby" singer to provide more guidance in avoiding such encounters. Others, however, are pressuring Bieber to spill the beans on what he knows about Diddy's predicament.

Meanwhile, a source told In Touch Weekly that Bieber is grappling with all this.

"The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy," they noted. "But he's finally breaking his silence to his friends about his nightmare experience and the private hell it's caused him."