Lizzo Unleashes Fiery Clap Back at Yung Miami Over Body Shaming: 'You Said I Was Too Little'

Lizzo is turning her pain into champagne and making amends with Yung Maimi after a fiery confrontation over past comments the rapper made about her weight.

During a live stream over the weekend, Lizzo called Yung Maimi to confront her about her past comments. Yung Maimi attempted to clarify her comments, she used the phrase "eww" to describe Lizzo's body while on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast.

"Before you lost the weight, people would be like she should lose weight, she too fat, that shit not cute, that's what I was pertaining to," the rapper shared.

Lizzo launched back with a heated response, pressing for more information from Yung Miami.

"I thought you were saying I was too little," Lizzo responded.

Yung Miami attempted to deescalate the situation and shared that she was referring to Lizzo's critics.

"Everybody says you look good, but then you have the five percent that say she looks better fat. You can't make nobody happy and they always got something to say when it comes to women's bodies," Yung Miami said.

At the end of the clip, Lizzo and Yung Mami appeared to bury the hatchet, with both agreeing that women are held to a higher beauty standard, no matter what they do.

Lizzo called Yung Miami on stream to confront her about the comments she made on Shannon Sharpe's podcast about Lizzo's weight

Over the last few months, Lizzo has flaunted her slimmer figure on social media.

The star also opened up about how she will never be classified as "thin by any means."

"I am actually on an intentional weight-loss journey right now. Even at the end of my weight-loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI. And little bros on the Internet are still going to call me big backed. But I will be happy," Lizzo said in a post on TikTok.

Over the course of her fitness journey, Lizzo has been accused of using the weight loss drug Ozempic, A claim she has gone on to deny.