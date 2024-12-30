13 Most Shocking Hip-Hop Deaths That Left Us Reeling in 2024

2024 has not been kind to hip-hop, saying goodbye to some of the genre's biggest stars. In memoriam, Music Times look at the extraordinary lives of some of those we lost this year.

Bo$$

Birthdate: September 12, 1969

Died: March 11, 2024

Cause of Death: Kidney failure

Bo$$ was one of the first female rappers to be signed to Def Jam back in the day and helped pave the way for this generation. Her first album Born Gangstaz was released with the single "Deeper"

DJ Mister Cee

Birthdate: August 17, 1966

Died: April 10, 2024

Cause of Death: Diabetic Coronary Artery and Kidney Disease

Legendary DJ Mister Cee, who helped shape the New York hip-hop scene, was best known for his work with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Daddy Kane.

Rico Wade

Birthdate: February 26, 1972

Died: April 13, 2024

Cause of Death: Heart failure

A revered DJ known for his work with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Daddy Kane, Rico Wade helped create the Atlanta hip-hop sound and produced hits for OutKast, TLC, etc.

Brother Marquis

Birthdate: April 2, 1967

Died: June 3, 2024

Cause of Death: Heart attack

Brother Marquis, 2 Live Crew co-founder, was influential in the Miami bass movement and the battle for hip-hop artistic freedom.

Enchanting

Birthdate: October 9, 1997

Died: June 11, 2024

Cause of Death: Drug overdose by accident

A Texas rap phenom signed to Gucci Mane's 1017, Enchanting was known for her heartfelt lyrics and vibrant personality.

Foolio

Birthdate: June 21, 1998

Died: June 23, 2024

Cause of Death: Homicide

Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a name for himself in hip hop with his no-holds-barred tales and viral song "When I See You."

Chino XL

Birthdate: April 8, 1974

Died: July 28, 2024

Cause of death: Suicide (Hypoxia)

Chino XL's debut album was a major display of his complex lyricism.

Fatman Scoop

Birthdate: August 6, 1971

Died: August 30, 2024

Cause of Death: Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Fatman Scoop was known for his hype-man performances and catchphrases.

Rich Homie Quan

Birthdate: October 4, 1989

Died: September 5, 2024

Cause of Death: Accidental drug overdose

Rich Homie Quan was a major voice in Atlanta's rap scene and well-known for tracks, such as "Type of Way."

Ka

Birthdate: August 11, 1972

Died: October 12, 2024

Cause of Death: Unknown

Ka was a venerable underground artist and ex-firefighter who penned intensely autobiographical music and mixed his own albums.

DJ Clark Kent

Birthdate: September 28, 1966

Died: October 24, 2024

Cause of Death: Colon cancer

DJ Clark Kent was a legendary producer for Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., and many others over the decades.

Saafir

Birthdate: August 23, 1970

Died: November 19, 2024

Cause of Death: Septic shock, enterocolitis

Saafir, a legendary West Coast rapper, was known for his distinctive voice and sound in the early 90s.

OG Maco

Birthdate: April 23, 1992

Died: December 26, 2024

Cause of Death: (Suicidal) Gunshot (self-inflicted)

Best known for his hit "U Guessed It," OG Maco faced numerous challenges throughout his career but remained a significant figure in hip-hop.

Looking Ahead

In anticipation of 2025, the hip-hop community remains undeterred, paying tribute to our departed icons whilst pushing the culture ever forward. The genre has historically stood testament for expression, and come next year, these comets will ignite new voices melting around it.

Thank you to readers for helping us pay tribute to these terrific talents. Let us say welcome 2025 with hope, creativity and togetherness!