Music's Biggest Moments: 7 Jaw-Dropping Stories That Left Us Speechless This 2024

As 2024 comes to an end, the music industry was anything but quiet—serving us a piping hot feast of stories that left us totally bowled over. From Diddy's behind-bars drama and legal woes to Liam Payne's tragic death, not to mention Taylor Swift's record-shattering tour, we witnessed truly unforgettable moments that made us smile, weep, shout, and dance our hearts out.

So, grab your popcorn (and tissues) as we dive back into seven of the biggest news that flipped the music scene on its head this year!

Diddy's Arrest and Ongoing Legal Battle

The arrest of disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs became one of the most covered stories in 2024. Though Combs' past has long drawn a series of allegations, he was exposed after a disturbing, resurfaced 2016 clip showed him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel.

This was accompanied by an unearthing of Combs' controversial past that led to accusations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to prostitution. Heavily linking his notorious "freak-off" parties, anonymous victims have come to light with their testimonies, and multiple A-list celebrities were also included in the fray.

The ongoing battle against Combs included the participation of Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee, who represented over 120 victims of Combs. The rapper is currently held up at the Metropolitan Detention Center since September and has been denied bail numerous times.

Despite the rapper's incarcerated state, Combs' status in prison is still being monitored by the public and media; from his diet routine to his interaction with family members.

Bennifer's Divorce for the Second Time Around

After rekindling their romance in 2021 and remarrying each other in 2022, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20, 2024, the second anniversary of her and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding.

Although the "All I Have" singer didn't want a divorce, she "seems relieved" to have done so, according to an insider.

Meanwhile, Lopez is reportedly prioritizing self-care and personal growth, and is eager to start afresh in 2025 following a rough year.

Liam Payne's Untimely Death

On October 16, Directioners were devastated by the news of Liam Payne's passing after the late singer fell to his death from a third-floor balcony, at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The news immediately gained wide coverage, which threaded on the late singer's last moments leading up to the fall. Following the tragic incident, Payne's fans, loved ones, and music industry peers paid tribute to him in vigils and social media.

On November 20, Payne's former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik gathered to pay their respects in their late bandmate's funeral.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Engagement

Earlier in December, Selena Gomez sparked rumors of entering a new chapter of her life with her beau Benny Blanco. This was after the couple celebrated Thanksgiving at "our house"; hence, talks of possibly taking the plunge quickly erupted on social media.

True enough, on December 12, the celebrity couple announced their engagement, with Gomez showing off her ring on Instagram, and the caption, "forever begins now."

Blanco also shared a clip of him and Gomez clinking glasses, a never-before-seen moment of him and the pop star-entrepreneur on the night of the proposal.

Chappell Roan Tells Photographer to 'STFU'

The 2024 Video Music Awards was glitzy, outlandish, and sprinkled with spice — such as when Chappell Roan clapped back at a rude photographer.

During the red carpet photo op, the "Red Wine Supernova" singer was adjusting her dress when the paparazzo yelled at her to "s**t the f**k up."

This immediately caught Roan's attention, which made her hurl a forceful response while pointing her finger at them, "You s**t the f**k up," and added, "Not me, b***h."

The incident garnered mixed reactions, with some criticizing Roan for "always complaining." Others, however, praised her for standing up against the "rude and nasty" photographer.

Dua Lipa 'Engaged' to Boyfriend Callum Turner

On December 27, The Sun reported Dua Lipa's engagement to boyfriend Callum Turner, whom she had been dating less than a year. According to the outlet, the engagement was apparent due to Dua's newest post celebrating the holidays, which lowkey flaunted a wedding ring.

A source then informed the outlet that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were now engaged, saying that 2024 was a blast for the singer and that the engagement was the "cherry on the cake" for her. A direct comment was also requested from the representatives of the two.

Taylor Swift Concludes 'The Eras' Tour

Taylor Swift finally closed the curtains of her long-running world tour on December 8, which kicked off in March 2023. "The Eras" tour, which grossed over $2 billion, wrapped up in Vancouver.

Throughout its run, the impactful "The Eras" tour broke multiple records, including being the highest-grossing tour of all time and the first tour to exceed over $1 billion in revenue. In August, Variety reported that the "All Too Well" hitmaker earns as much as $17 million per show, excluding the profits from jacked up ticket resales.

Following the conclusion of her tour, Swift reportedly gifted her crew more than $197 million in bonuses to express her gratitude. An insider also revealed that Swift plans to take "some relaxation and downtime."

The source added that she's excited to spend quality time with her beau Travis Kelce.